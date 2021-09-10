Bolsonaro Releases ‘Declaration to the Nation’ and Says He Had No ‘Intention to Assault’ Powers | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro released this Thursday (9) a text entitled “Declaration to the Nation” in which he says he never had “intention to attack any of the powers”. According to the text, “people who exercise power do not have the right to ‘stretch the rope’, to the point of harming Brazilians’ lives and their economy.”

The release of the statement was advice to Bolsonaro from former president Michel Temer. This Thursday morning, Bolsonaro flew to São Paulo to meet the former president for a lunch where they discussed the institutional crisis.

In the text, the president credits the crisis to “disagreements” in relation to the decisions of the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes and says that these issues “should be resolved by judicial measures that will be taken in order to ensure compliance with the fundamental rights and guarantees provided for in Article 5 of the Federal Constitution”.

In a political act last Tuesday (7), in São Paulo, Bolsonaro stated that he would no longer comply with Alexandre de Moraes’ decisions. “To tell you that, any decision of Mr. Alexandre de Moraes, this president will no longer fulfill. Our people’s patience has already run out, he still has time to ask for his cap and go about his own life. He, for us, it no longer exists,” Bolsonaro declared to an audience of supporters.

Bolsonaro even made a threat to the president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux: “Or the head of this power frames his [Alexandre de Moraes] or that power can suffer what we don’t want.”

During the meeting, at the Planalto Palace, Temer made a telephone contact between Bolsonaro and Alexandre de Moraes. As reported by journalist Delis Ortiz, from TV Globo, the conversation was pleasant and institutional.

“I want to declare that my words, at times blunt, were the result of the heat of the moment and the clashes that were always aimed at the common good,” Bolsonaro said in the text of the declaration.

Read below the full text released by Bolsonaro.

At the moment when the country is divided between institutions, it is my duty, as President of the Republic, to go public and say:

1. I never had any intention of attacking any of the Powers. Harmony between them is not my will, but a constitutional determination that everyone, without exception, must respect.

2. I know that a good part of these divergences result from conflicts of understanding about the decisions adopted by Minister Alexandre de Moraes in the scope of the fake news inquiry.

3. But in public life, people who exercise power do not have the right to “stretch the rope”, to the point of harming Brazilians’ lives and their economy.

4. That is why I want to declare that my words, sometimes blunt, were the result of the heat of the moment and the conflicts that always aimed at the common good.

5. In spite of his qualities as a jurist and professor, there are natural differences in some decisions made by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

6. Therefore, these issues must be resolved by judicial measures that will be taken in order to ensure the observance of the fundamental rights and guarantees provided for in Article 5 of the Federal Constitution.

7. I reiterate my respect for the institutions of the Republic, the driving forces that help to govern the country.

8. That’s what democracy is all about: Executive, Legislative and Judiciary working together on behalf of the people and all respecting the Constitution.

9. I have always been willing to maintain a permanent dialogue with the other Powers in order to maintain harmony and independence between them.

10. Finally, I want to register and thank the extraordinary support of the Brazilian people, with whom I align my principles and values, and lead the destiny of our Brazil.