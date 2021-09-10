Bolsonaro returns to defending the printed vote and says that Barroso ‘doesn’t convince anyone’

BRASILIA — The peaceful tone adopted by President Jair Bolsonaro in his “declaration to the nation” of peace in relation to the other powers, especially the Judiciary, lasted a few hours. After stating in the note that he has no intention of attacking any of the Powers and that he acted in “the heat at the time”, the president again attacked the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Luís Roberto Barroso. Bolsonaro returned to defending the printed vote and stated that Barroso, in defense of the electronic ballot box, “doesn’t convince anyone” during Thursday’s live.

The president stated that, if the president of the TSE defends protective measures for the system, it is because he has “gaps”.

— Is it working against democracy? Is it putting democracy at risk? Beautiful words, which I know Minister Barroso has, given his legal training, different from mine, who has a bad word from time to time, but nobody convinces – Bolsonaro said in his live on Thursday.





In today’s live broadcast, the president also acknowledged that the content of the “statement to the nation”, which he released earlier, upset his allies, but said he didn’t see “nothing big” in the text, a retreat from his aggressive stance towards institutions. in recent weeks and in September 7 speeches. Bolsonaro said he believes he will regain the confidence of his supporters in two or three days.

— I made a note today that a lot of people criticized me, that I should do this and that. I am the head of the nation and I am with the people, wherever the people are. I will be more comfortable if I stay in Alvorada, in my house, take care of my life and abandon the people. It is common for politicians to act like this, to stay away from the people. There are demands, fair and others not, that want me to take immediate measures – said Bolsonaro.

And he asked his allies to “take a break,” which will soon regain their trust.

“Give us two or three days.” Gimme a break.

And presented positive data on financial indicators after the announcement of its message to the country.

“You want cheaper gas, don’t you?” Gas. It’s all indexed. At 3:00 (15:00) we published the note and the stock market rose 2%, 2800 points and the dollar fell 2%. Hope it keeps falling tomorrow. They wanted me to respond to Fux, who made a harsh speech. Lira did it, Aras did it and some of me came with a speech ready, saying ‘you have to react, you have to knock tomorrow — said Bolsonaro, who reaffirmed that it was necessary to take a break, let it calm down a bit.

And he told about the idea of ​​the note and the invitation to Michel Temer.

“I started to prepare a note.” I called Temer last night and he came here today. We talked for an hour, twice. He collaborated with a few things in the note and I agreed and published it. There’s nothing wrong there. I replied that I’m ready to talk about the problems you have, with Lira, Pacheco, Fux, Barroso, who gave me a stick – completed the president, who, in the end, went back to criticizing the electronic voting machines and the minister Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the Superior Electoral Court.