Bolsonaro’s retreat after coup acts surprises government officials and displeases militancy

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro’s retreat after infusing militancy with anti-democratic speeches during the September 7 acts surprised members of the highest levels of the government and displeased supporters. The “declaration to the nation” was constructed with the help of former president Michel Temer and a small group of Planalto aides. The president was convinced as the only way to stop the worsening political crisis. The measure, however, was evaluated as drastic for going against the most loyal base of the president, who is already protesting on social networks.

Now, the Palácio do Planalto hopes that the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, will also make a gesture for pacification. Before the release of the text, Bolsonaro even had a telephone conversation with Moraes through a call mediated by Temer. As columnist Lauro Jardim showed, Bolsonaro and Moraes were soon to meet.

Responsible for the fake news inquiry, Moraes ordered the arrest of the president’s allies and became the main target of the militancy. The STF minister had been called a “scoundrel” by Bolsonaro at the demonstration on Avenida Paulista on Tuesday. This Thursday, Bolsonaro, in the published text, said that his “words, sometimes blunt, came from the heat of the moment and from the clashes that always aimed at the common good.”





The demonstrator translated into English an excerpt of the samba-plot by the Empress Leopoldinense: “Freedom! Freedom! Open Your Wings on Us”, adding: “we really need it Photo: Pilar Olivares / Reuters “The Supreme Court threatens our freedoms”, says the poster in Brasília Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP “President, activate the armed forces, we want a new Constitution”, says a poster, in French, of a protester on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL / AFP Supporters of the president ask for military intervention in French during an event in Brasíliaa Photo: Mateus Bonomi / Agência O Globo “We, the people, support President Bolsonaro”, says the poster on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: Agencia Enquadrar / Agência O Globo “Bolsonaro forever. We are together. I said” Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo “New STF, ICMS on fuel, printed vote” says a poster posted on a truck on Avenida Atlântica, in Copacabana, South Zone of Rio Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Supporters of President Bolsonaro carry banner written in Portuguese, English and Spanish: ‘Bolsonaro is the hope for a better future’ Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo “We support Bolsonaro” and “Brazil says no to communism”, say Photo: Cristiano Mariz / O Globo Next to the Brazilian flag, the poster reads: “Outside China” Photo: Cristiano Mariz / O Globo In Spanish, “our freedom is priceless”; in English, Democracy and freedom with Bolsonaro the best president of Brazil. Public and auditable count of the printed vote Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo “Activate the Armed Forces” Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo “Brazil supports President Bolsonaro”, says the poster in photo: Mateus Bonomi / Agência O Globo Supporters of President Bolsonaro hold posters with the message: “Mr. President, please use the armed forces”, in English and French Photo: Mateus Bonomi / Agência O Globo “Military Intervention with Bolsonaro in Power in Brasília”, says posters in English Photo: SERGIO LIMA / AFP “We want the removal of the STF ministers”, says a poster of a Bolsonaro supporter at a demonstration on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: PAULO LOPES / AFP Protesters hold a poster calling for military intervention in Portuguese, English, Italian and Spanish – this one is misspelled Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Poster written in English attacks the Supreme: ‘rotten and criminal’ Photo: Bruno Rocha / Agência O Globo

The former president was responsible for the nomination of Moraes to the STF and, last year, he had already been sought out by Bolsonaro himself for advice. Last month, the Chief of Staff, Minister Ciro Nogueira, had already sought out Temer amid the worsening crisis with the Judiciary, asking him to act to rebuild relations between the Powers.

A day after the acts and faced with the negative reaction of the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, political parties and the market, Nogueira articulated Bolsonaro’s call to Temer on Wednesday. This Thursday morning, the president sent a plane to pick up his predecessor in São Paulo to help him find a way out of the institutional crisis. The fear in the Planalto was that the escalation of the attacks could have an unpredictable end.

According to Planalto’s interlocutors, Temer has already arrived with a draft of the letter ready. The text, however, underwent adjustments suggested by the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, and by the head of the Union’s General Comptroller, Wagner Rosário. The document was released at 4:25 pm on the Palácio do Planalto website.

Much of the government, including the top echelon, only learned of the president’s statement at the time of release. Members criticized the way the text was drafted and pointed out Bolsonaro’s lack of personality.

One of the main allies, Pastor Silas Malafaia, who not only advises the president but has traveled with him across the country, showed his disappointment on social media, but avoided breaking up or criticizing the president. He preferred to launch attacks on Alexandre de Moraes.

“I’m still an ally, but not alienated. Bolsonaro can put whatever note he wants. Alexandre de Moraes continues to be a dictator in the robe who rescued the Constitution and imprisoned innocent people. My convictions are non-negotiable,” Malafaia posted.

Another staunch supporter of Bolsonaro, blogger Allan dos Santos, from the website Terça Livre, was ironic and also avoided direct attacks on the president. “The note from Temer was to show that the people should not exercise their power directly. I did not vote for Temer.”

Parliamentarians closer to the Planalto Palace preferred silence and their latest posts are still about the 7th of September, with attacks on the STF. They don’t even touch the president’s note. Not even the three deputies who were with the president this Thursday afternoon, mediating the problem of the stoppage of truck drivers, dealt with the matter in their networks. Bibo Nunes (RS), Carla Zambelli (SP) and Vítor Hugo (GO) preferred to ignore the note in which Bolsonaro says that the accusations against Moraes were at a moment of heat. And they preferred to cite the arrest order against Zé Trovão, a truck driver who propagated the September 7 acts in the days preceding the date.

While the base of the government is stunned, the opposition seems to be amused by the situation in Bolsonaro, not only because of the retreat shown in the letter to the Nation, as the author of the text is Michel Temer. “Just to remember. The last time Temer was called to help president on the brink of impeachment, it was bad” – published deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), vice president of the Chamber of Deputies.