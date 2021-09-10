Botafogo arranges sponsorship with Estrela Bet | firefight

Botafogo arranged a sponsorship for the uniform. The club’s new partner is Estrela Bet, a betting company that will print the sleeves of the uniform until the end of this season. After publication, the club announced on social networks.

The deal was closed for the space of the sleeves, but the company will also occupy the master place, in the chest, in the matches against Cruzeiro and Vasco. The debut will be this Saturday, against Londrina, in Série B.

Botafogo also talked to other companies in the online betting market, but only the meetings with Estrela Bet went further.

Estrela Bet, new sponsor of Botafogo

– Botafogo is going through a moment of internal transformation and the new way of managing the club has been perceived and valued by the market, attracting great partners such as EstrelaBET. The strength of our brand will certainly leverage the company’s business in this rapidly growing segment, which is betting – celebrated CEO Jorge Braga.

– We hope this is the beginning of a lasting partnership. This agreement symbolizes our incessant work since the beginning of this administration to enhance our brand. We managed to close a sponsorship for the shirt sleeves with a higher value than the previous one, made when the Club was in the Series A of the Brazilian – revealed the business director Lênin Franco.

In Botafogo’s current uniform, the club has five sponsors. On the shirt are present Kappa (supplier of sports equipment, on the right side of the chest), Centrum (front bar), Tim (inside the numbers) and Eletromil (back bar). In addition to these, there is also a sponsorship of Cartão de Todos, in the middle of the players.

The arrival of Estrela Bet is part of one of the great challenges that the board of Botafogo has faced, to bring in new money. In total, the club has R$950 million in debt, as reported by CEO Jorge Braga in a recent interview with “SporTV Selection”.

