Bottas reflects on years at Mercedes and expectations at Alfa

Valtteri boots talked about the new phase that will live in Formula 1 from 2022: the Finn hit the Alpha Romeo and will leave the Mercedes after five years in the forefront. Now, he will return some positions on the grid and help the Swiss team with the new technical regulations that will apply from next season.

According to the team boss, Frederic Vasseur, he arrives to fulfill a leadership role and can be a reference as they were sebastian Vettel at red bull and Lewis Hamilton in the German team, in addition to helping the second driver, who will probably be Guanyu Zhou or Nyck in series.

Read too:

Asked about the weight of going to such a traditional brand, Bottas replied: “It’s exciting. They have a great history in motorsport and I think they can have a bright future and I hope to help with that. It’s something new, exciting for me.

“It’s a project. No doubt there will be work to be done, but I will give all the knowledge I can to try to improve this season. I talked to some other teams, but I don’t want to name names. and I’m glad we were able to make that happen.”

“I can’t tell you everything, but they take the future seriously. Alfa Romeo, as a brand, has been committed for several years. We have high expectations, big goals and for me that’s really motivating,” he added.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Bottas took the opportunity to reflect on his time as a Mercedes. For the German team, the Finn has taken nine victories and 54 podiums, with eight races remaining confirmed and an additional one that has not yet been announced, but which will likely be in Qatar.

“Five years go by quickly and next year will be my tenth in Formula 1 – it’s crazy,” said the driver. “For sure. it was a success as a team and my last four years have contributed to winning the constructors’ championship.”

“We still have almost half of the season ahead of us so that’s going to be the main focus. It’s been fun. It’s been a challenge for sure, but I really enjoyed being with Lewis, he’s been an amazing teammate. team and we’ve done amazing things in recent years.”

On Alfa Romeo’s expectations for 2022, Bottas was clear: “Certainly, realistically fighting for victories next year will be unlikely, but you never know – there are regulation changes and a large group of motivated people. to be as fast as possible.”

“It’s a different kind of mindset. It’s a different approach, for sure, and a bit like a project. I’m looking forward to doing my part,” he concluded.

The best videos on motorsport are on the Motorsport.com channel. Sign up now, like the videos and activate notifications, to always stay on top of everything that goes on two or four wheels.

PODCAST – Bottas: pilot who left something to be desired or talent ‘sacrificed’?

Your browser does not support the audio element.

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: