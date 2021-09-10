Brady and Prescott have an epic duel in a controversial decision game, and Buccaneers get the better of the season opener

A game! The 2021-22 season opener of the NFL in between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at the Raymond James Stadium had a lot of emotion. In celebration of Tom Brady’s 7th ring, best for his team. Bucs win by 31 to 29.

There and here. The first game of the football season was chilling. With effective attacks and defenses forcing turnovers on both sides, the Buccanneers and Cowboys made a game that has already hinted at what it will be all season.

Although almost surprising, the Cowboys failed to overtake the Buccaneers thanks to a field goal in the last seconds. Tom Brady, at 44, continued to show his incredible work and had four touchdowns in the game. Will he win again?

Tom Brady… Are you 44 years old?

Seven NFL titles and Brady continues to impress. The Buccaneers started it all. Despite going to punt in the 1st move, in the 2nd, they did not fail to score.

Short pass from Brady to Chris Godwin. Tampa Bay Touchdown. The answer followed. Prescott got his 1st touchdown after not taking the field since week 5 of last season, when he suffered a serious injury. CeeDee Lamb made the 22-yard catch to make the game 7-7.

The Brady-Gronkowski connection obviously continues. Right in this season opener, she couldn’t fail. Two-yard pass from quarterback and touchdown from tight end.

The two teams exchanged points, but the Cowboys managed to get ahead after a field goal from Greg Zuerlein (16-14). That’s when he painted Tom Brady again.

Bomb for Antonio Brown

In the middle of the 2nd period, with the team behind the score, Brady found a fantastic pass for Antonio Brown. The receiver held the ball, invaded the end zone and made his 1st touchdown of the season.

The quarterback’s 47-yard pass to put the Buccaneers 21-16 ahead. Brown’s 118 yards in the 1st half was the wide receiver’s highest mark since 2018 in a 1st half. Brady still had two interceptions in the first 30 minutes of play.

Tom Brady reached 42 touchdowns at that time in season-opening games, beating Drew Brees as record holder. On the other hand, Prescott tried 32 passes, the biggest mark of his career in a 1st time.

Emotion at the end of the match

The Brady-Gronkowski connection paid off once again. With six minutes to the end of the 3rd quarter, Brady found a nice pass in the middle and the tight end made another touchdown in the game, the 2nd. It was the duo’s 100th touchdown, the second highest mark in history, behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (114). The Bucs opened 28 to 19.

In the last minute of the 3rd quarter, the Cowboys reacted. Prescott found an incredible pass on the right side of the Bucs’ defense and Amari Cooper had no difficulty holding and reducing the disadvantage to just two points (28 to 26).

With five minutes to go, Chris Godwin could practically solve the game, but two yards from the end zone, he released the ball and the Cowboys recovered the ball.

The Cowboys converted a 48-yard field goal with 1:30 to go back in front (29-28). Just over a minute for Tom Brady.

And it worked! The Buccaneers arrived in the field goal area and with seven seconds left in the game, Ryan Succop hit the 36-yard shot and won the game. What a game!

Tom Brady : 32/50 on passes, 379 yards, 4 TDs, 2 interceptions

Rob Gronkowski : 8 catches, 90 yards, 2 TD’s

Antonio Brown: 5 catches, 121 yards, 1 TD