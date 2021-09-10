Brazil has 747 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours and total exceeds 585 thousand since the beginning of the pandemic | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (9) 747 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 585,205 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 457 – the lowest since November 13 (when he was in 403). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -32% and points out a trend of fall . It is the 17th consecutive day of retreat in this comparison.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Thursday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Friday (3): 622

Saturday (4): 609

Sunday (5): 606

Monday (6): 603

Tuesday (7): 526

Wednesday (8): 461

Thursday (9): 457

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Rondônia and Tocantins did not release new data on cases and deaths until Thursday night.

Acre and Amapá did not register deaths in the last 24 hours. Just the state of the Ceará shows an upward trend in deaths.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,958,252 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 32,353 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 18,220 diagnoses per day –below the 20,000 mark for the third day in a row and resulting in a variation of -27% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 585,205

585,205 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 747

747 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 457 per day (variation in 14 days: -32%)

457 per day (variation in 14 days: -32%) Total confirmed cases: 20,958,252

20,958,252 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 32,353

32,353 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 18,220 (variation in 14 days: -27%)

On the rise (1 state): EC

EC In stability (6 states and the DF): RJ, DF, GO, AP, PB, PE and RN

RJ, DF, GO, AP, PB, PE and RN Falling (17 states): PR, RS, SC, ES, MG, SP, MS, MT, AC, AM, PA, RR, AL, BA, MA, PI and SE

PR, RS, SC, ES, MG, SP, MS, MT, AC, AM, PA, RR, AL, BA, MA, PI and SE Did not disclose (2 states): RO and TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Brazilians who are fully immunized against Covid with two doses or a single dose of immunizers exceed 70 million. According to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 on Thursday (9), there are 70,424,958 people, which corresponds to 33.01% of the population.

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 136,745,375 people, which corresponds to 64.10% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 50,577 people (0.02% of the population).

See the situation in the states

ES:-28%

MG:-44%

RJ:-8%

SP:-50%

DF:-11%

GO: 15%

MS:-44%

MT:-34%

AC:-75%

AM:-52%

AP: 0%

PA: -67%

RO: state did not release new data until 8pm. Considering the data until 20h on Wednesday (8), it was -24% (down)

RR:-23%

TO:Estado has not released new data until 8pm. Considering the data until 20h on Wednesday (8), it was -45% (down)

AL: -26%

BA: -23%

EC: +19%

MA: -51%

PB: -11%

PE: -13%

PI: -29%

RN: 10%

SE: -80%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

