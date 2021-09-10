Brazil has 747 deaths in 24 h and an average below 500

Brazil registered today 747 deaths from covid-19, totaling 585,205 deaths from the disease. With today’s numbers, the country has the second day in a row with a moving average of deaths below 500. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 457 people died in the last seven days, which indicates a downward trend of -32% compared to 14 days ago. There are already 17 consecutive days with a downward trend. Furthermore, today’s average is the lowest since November 13, when it recorded 403.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Image: UOL

Tocantins and Rondônia did not release data on cases and deaths today. According to the Rondônia Health Department, this is due to an instability in the e-SUS system, where records are made.

In addition, Rio de Janeiro reported that the number of cases reported today is higher than normal because data that had been repressed since the beginning of the year were included.

In the country, 32,353 new cases of coronavirus have been registered today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,958,252 positive diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Disregarding Rondônia and Tocantins, 17 states had a drop in the moving average of deaths, while six and the Federal District had stability. Only Ceará showed acceleration.

For the third day in a row, all regions showed decrease: Midwest (-24%), Northeast (-21%), North (-55%), Southeast (-35%) and South (-32%).

Image: UOL

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-28%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-44%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (-8%)

North region

Rondônia: fall (-24%) * The state did not release data until 8:00 pm today, so the variance refers to yesterday’s numbers.

Tocantins: fall (-45%) * O state did not release data until 8 pm today, so the variance refers to yesterday’s numbers.

Northeast region

Paraíba: stable (-11%)

Pernambuco: stable (-12%)

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (10%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-11%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-34%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-44%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-33%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-17%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil has notified 753 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 585,174 deaths across the country.

According to the agency’s numbers, there were 30,891 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil, raising the total number of infected to 20,958,899 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,002,562 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 371,163 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.