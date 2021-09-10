Brazil has the lowest moving average of deaths by Covid since early November 2020 – 08/09/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil recorded 250 deaths by Covid and 14,320 cases this Wednesday (8). The moving average of deaths is now 461 lives lost per day, the lowest since November 13, 2020, when it was 403.

The information referring to Covid, however, was affected by the long September 7 holiday, due to notification delays with the health departments and, consequently, the daily data was smaller, as is normal to happen on Sundays, Mondays and holidays. As a result, moving averages are affected.

In any case, moving averages of deaths and cases have been declining in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, the moving average of cases is now 17,461, down 33% from two weeks ago.

Even with numbers lower than the very high previous data, the moment deserves attention and care. The country already has community circulation of the most transmissible delta variant, which has been causing significant increases in cases in other countries. The delta also seems to cause problems in Rio de Janeiro, which has seen increases in cases and hospitalizations.

With this Wednesday’s data, Brazil reached 584,458 deaths and 20,925,899 people infected by Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Covid-19 vaccination data, also collected by the consortium, were updated in 25 states.

Brazil registered 1,624,944 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Wednesday. According to data from the state departments of Health, there were 604,657 first doses and 1,024,513 second.

In all, 136,028,080 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil — 64,805,889 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizing agent.

Added to the single doses of the Janssen vaccine against Covid, there are already 68,944,846 people with a complete vaccination schedule in the country.​

Thus, 86.47% of the population over 18 years old has already received at least one dose (in this case, the 1st dose of any vaccine or a single dose immunizing agent) and 42.53% (also over 18 years old) received either the two doses received or the single dose from Janssen.

Brazil recently reached 40% of adults with a complete vaccination schedule. If the entire Brazilian population is considered, the percentage of people with a complete vaccination schedule reached 30% this Thursday.

Even those who completed the vaccination schedule with two doses must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distance, experts say.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​