Brazil notifies 747 new covid deaths in the last 24 hours; total number of victims reaches 585 thousand – Health

With 747 new deaths per Covid-19 notified in the last 24 hours, the total number of victims of the disease in Brazil arrived this Thursday, 9th. 585,205. The moving average of deaths, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, is now 457, compared to 461 the day before. It is the second time in the year that the index is below 500, at a level similar to that of November last year.

In the last 24 hours, Acre and Amapá did not register deaths from the disease. Data gathered by the consortium also show that the country recorded 32,353 new cases of covid-19, bringing to 20,958,252 the total number of positive diagnoses of the disease. According to government figures, the total number of people recovered from covid-19 this Thursday reached 20 million people.

The daily data of the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. Exceptionally on this Thursday, Rondônia and Tocantins did not inform the data in time.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.