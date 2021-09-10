Brazil receives less than half of Pfizer’s vaccines scheduled for this farm

Brazil received over 1.1 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 from Pfizer this Thursday (9). The aircraft coming from Miami (USA) with the immunization agents landed at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), at 20:12.

The shipment is part of the batch of 8.9 million doses scheduled to be delivered until next Sunday (12). Yesterday, the pharmaceutical company also delivered 1.1 million vaccines from the first shipment of the new schedule with the Ministry of Health.

Pfizer’s forecast for this Thursday, however, was to deliver 2.6 million doses on two flights, both departing from Miami. It turns out that one of the operations was rescheduled “due to technical reasons”, as informed by the company this afternoon.

Therefore, the delivery of the batch of 1.5 million doses of the vaccine will be made early this Friday (10). According to the company, the aircraft with the immunizing agents is scheduled to land in Campinas at 3:00 am.

Vaccines are granted to the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health, responsible for distribution to states and municipalities.

According to the folder, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the third most used in Brazil. Also available in the PNI are Coronavac (Sinovac/Butantan), Oxford/AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines.

100 million doses in September

The Ministry of Health has already received 65.8 million doses of the first contract with Pfizer, signed in March 2021. The contract provides for the delivery of 100 million vaccines in total by the end of September.

The folder also negotiated, in another contract signed in May, the delivery of another 100 million doses between October and December. According to Pfizer, the schedule will be met.