Brazil x Peru squad has another chance for Gerson and Everton Ribeiro – 09/09/2021

The team that spent five minutes on the field against Argentina will have another opportunity to show their service to coach Tite in the Brazilian team. Brazil faces Peru today (9), at 9:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco, for the qualifiers, with Gerson and Everton Ribeiro among the starters. The transmission is by Globo and SportTV.

The pair were crucial in changing the course of the complicated match against Chile, in the first of three games to date FIFA. At the time, Gerson replaced Bruno Guimarães, while Everton Ribeiro replaced Vini Jr. The question is how Flamengo’s midfielder will position himself: the tendency is for him to be opened on the right side, floating towards the middle.

As it was not possible to see the team in action widely, since the game against the Argentines, on Sunday, was suspended after Anvisa appeared on the field, coach Tite repeated the lineup for the duel against the Peruvians.

This is also good news for defender Lucas Veríssimo, substitute for Marquinhos in the double of defense with Eder Militão. The Benfica defender also started playing against Argentina, as the PSG defender was suspended. As the CBF had no legal guarantee that Marquinhos would be free to face Peru, it even cut the delegation’s defender.

Up front, Brazil bets on the pair of strikers formed by Neymar and Gabigol. The Brazilian team is leader of the Qualifiers, with seven victories: 100% success.

Brazil, in a 4-4-2 format: Weverton, Danilo, Eder Militão, Lucas Veríssimo and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gerson, Paquetá and Everton Ribeiro; Neymar and Gabigol. Technician: Tite.

Peru: Gallese, Advíncula, Santamaría, Callens and Marcos López; Christofer Gonzales, Renato Tapia, Yotún, Carrillo and Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula. Technician: Ricardo Gareca.

Referee: Wilmar Roldán (COL)

Assistants: Alexandre Guzman and Wilmar Navarro (COL)

VAR: Esteban Ostoijch (URU)