Brazil X Peru – Supersports

1 time End of first half. Brazil 2×0, goals from Everton Ribeiro and Neymar!

1 time Brazil is reaching eight victories in eight games in these Qualifiers.

1 time Let’s go to 47.

1 time Neymar faces a triple mark on the left flank of the attack and ends up disarmed by Advncula.

1 time Casemiro arrives with very high op in the ball dispute with Yotn and receives a yellow card.

1 time Neymar reaches 12 goals in Elimination.

1 time A cool goal! VAR revs Neymar’s position on the rebound and validates the second Brazilian goal.

1 time GOOOLLL OF BRAZIL!!! After a good move from the right, Gabriel crosses low and the defense partially cuts. Everton Ribeiro takes the leftover in the middle of the area, hits chewed from underneath, Santamara cuts cinnamon to the side and leaves Neymar free to complete to the bottom of the goal on the second post.

1 time At the beginning of October we will have three more FIFA dates, with games for the Qualifiers.

1 time Yotn hits Neymar from behind in midfield and receives yellow.

1 time Gabriel dominates with his back to Callens in the central midfield of the attack and falls with a marked foul.

1 time Brazil most posted to counterattack in the last few minutes.

1 time Tapia gets yellow for a hard foul on Neymar.

1 time Lucas Paquet receives from Gabriel on the right of the area, dominates playing in front, tries to cross from the back and the ball catches on defense.

1 time Goalkeeper Weverton was not required in the match yet.

1 time Milito arrives before Lapadula on the left of the defense, cuts out and is fouled by the Peruvian No. 9 shirt.

1 time In progress: Argentina 2×0 Bolivia.

1 time Neymar leaves Santamara well on the left side of the offensive field and ends up being pulled. Card.

1 time Gerson plays with Danilo on the far right, Marcos Lopez slides on a cart and cuts.

1 time Closed: Colmbia 3×1 Chile.

1 time Cueva brings the right wing play to the front of the area, tries a short pass in front and misses.

1 time Yotn takes a free kick from the central midfielder winging it on the right of the area, der Milito deflects his head and Lucas Paquet cuts through the end line.

1 time Peru exchanges side passes in midfield in search of spaces.

1 time Advncula invades the area from the right leading to the bottom and falls after Alex Sandro’s boat. The referee orders to follow.

1 time Everton Ribeiro scored his second goal in these Qualifiers.

1 time OOPS! Neymar takes a corner kick from the left to the middle of the area and der Milito falls asking for a penalty when pulled by the marker. Roldn orders to follow.

1 time NO PNALTI! The VAR reviews Callens’ possible arm touch on Gabriel’s submission and only points to a corner.

1 time IN BACKFALL! Gabriel Barbosa receives the ball in front, takes it to the left of the area and crosses a chewed kick. The ball catches Callens and the Brazilian forward catches arm touch.

1 time Good start to Brazil’s game. He presses the mark and arrives with danger ahead.

1 time A cool goal! VAR confirms Everton Ribeiro, Brazil’s goal in front!

1 time GO IN TO THE! The bid is being revised for an alleged offside from Neymar at the beginning of the play and a possible foul by the shirt 10 over Santamara.

1 time GOOOLLL OF BRAZIL!!! Neymar beats Santamara on the left edge, invades the area through the end line and rolls inside. She passes by Gabriel and Everton Ribeiro left-handed plate to open the scoreboard.

1 time Brazil scores strong and manages to find space in the Peruvian defense.

1 time Paquet disputes the area play with Advncula at the entrance to the area and commits a foul when he hits the opponent’s face.

1 time GALLERY! Gerson fired on the back of the Peruvian defense, invades the area from the left and kicks from the left for a good defense of the visiting goalkeeper!

1 time In progress: Colmbia 3×1 Chile.

1 time Gerson had scored following the previous move, but Roldn had fouled first. Very dodgy bid.

1 time IN THE VALLEY! Neymar digs a pass to the middle of the area, Alex Sandro arrives before Gallese plays from the side, but also hits the goalkeeper. Referee paralyzes and calls foul.

1 time Lapadula keeps the ball left in the area on the right, hits with a small angle and sends it out.

1 time Tite’s Brazil only lost to Argentina, Peru and Belgium.

1 time Gabriel Barbosa graces the right pass of the area looking for Gerson, but Marcos Lopez intercepts.

1 time DEBUT! Defender Lucas Verssimo, ex-Santos and currently at Benfica, plays for the first time in the main team.

1 time Cueva takes a corner from the right on the first post and Alex Sandro cuts with his head.

1 time Brazil wears a yellow shirt and blue callus. Turkey all in white.

1 time Roll the ball at Arena Pernambuco!

1 time Finished matches: Paraguay 2v1 Venezuela and Uruguay 1×0 Ecuador. In progress: Argentina 1×0 Bolivia and Colmbia 2×1 Chile.

1 time Hymns running!

1 time Selees come to the lawn.

1 time Turkey defined by Gareca: Gallese; Advncula, Santamara, Callens and Marcos Lopez; Tapia, Yotn and Gonzles; Carrillo, Cueva and Lapadula.

1 time Brazil played with the same 11 against Argentina: Weverton; Danilo, Lucas Verssimo, der Milito and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gerson, Lucas Paquet, Verton Ribeiro and Neymar; Gabriel Barbosa.

1 time ARBITRATION! The Colombian Wilmar Roldn officiates the game. In the VAR the command will be from Esteban Ostojich, from Uruguay.

1 time Brazil and Peru have already faced each other 12 times in the qualifiers and Seleo Canarinho has never lost: eight wins and four draws.

1 time RATING! Brazil leads the qualifiers with 100% success, 21 points from seven games. Peru occupies the 7th position with eight points.

1 time Seleo has not played in Recife since 2016, when it was still commanded by Dunga. At the time, the match was against Uruguay for the World Cup qualifiers and ended in a 2-2 draw.

1 time The game will not have the presence of the public at Arena Pernambuco. In the match against Argentina, in So Paulo, the CBF invited 1500 fans, but this time these conditions were not accepted by state authorities.

1 time Brazil returns to the field after the match against Argentina was stopped and suspended (with five minutes of play) due to a breach of health regulations by four Argentine players.