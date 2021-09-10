Brazilian Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray win and are in the Grand Slam final

Bruno Soares is at the end of US Open in the men’s pairs. Alongside the British Jamie Murray, the Brazilian beat the Slovakian Filip Polasek and the Australian John Peers by 2 sets to 1, with partials of 6-3, 3-6 and 6-4.

In the decision of the last 2021 Grand Slam, Murray and Soares they face North American Rajeev Ram and Briton Joe Salisbury. The decisive game will be this Friday (10), from 1 pm (GMT), with broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In the decision of the last Grand Slam of 2021, Murray and Soares face the American Rajeev Ram and the British Joe Salisbury. The decisive game will be this Friday (10), from 1 pm (GMT).

Murray and Soares made a flawless first set. The pair confirmed all the services of the end and had two breaks to win 6-3. The last break point came in the last game, in which Polasek and Peers saved two set points, but didn’t avoid the break.

The second set was the exact opposite of the first. Polasek and Peers managed two service breaks, including closing the partial with a break point, and returned 6-3, taking the decision to the third set.

In the final round, neither pair managed to open up early. Murray and Soares achieved the only service break of the set in the seventh game and confirmed their services to win 6-3, closing the game in 2 sets to 1.