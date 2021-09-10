Bruno Soares returns to the US Open final in search of the 3rd doubles title – 09/09/2021 – Sport

For the second year in a row, Brazilian tennis player Bruno Soares, 39, is in the US Open men’s doubles group final.

His duo with the British Jamie Murray won this Thursday (9) the partnership of the Australian John Peers and the Slovakian Filip Polasek by 2 sets to 1 (6/3, 3/6 and 6/4).

The decision of the last Grand Slam tournament in the 2021 season will be this Friday, at 1 pm (GMT), against American Rajeev Ram and Briton Joe Salisbury. ESPN and SportTV broadcast.

Bruno Soares will seek his third men’s doubles title at the US Open and fifth overall, also considering his two mixed doubles achievements at the New York tournament.

Last year he won with Croatian Mate Pavic. In 2016, he had already won alongside Murray. In the mixed, she took the trophies with Ekaterina Makarova (2012) and Sania Mirza (2014).

The miner from Belo Horizonte also has two Australian Open titles, along with Murray and Elena Vesnina, both in 2016.

His excellent campaign in the US in 2021 comes in the very first tournament after the Brazilian went through a big scare and a big disappointment.

In July, when he was already in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, he developed appendicitis and underwent emergency surgery. The operation took away from him any possibility of participating in the competition alongside Marcelo Melo and made him practically say goodbye to his dream of an Olympic medal in his career.

After returning to Brazil and completing his recovery, the tennis player would only return to training almost a month after surgery, still in pain. Upon arrival in the US, he reported feeling a lack of pace to defend the 2020 title.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy at all. I wasn’t playing well, I was out of rhythm and I knew it would be a matter of survival in the first rounds. In my preparation for here I was only able to train for a week with intensity. My physique wasn’t in the better conditions, I was very low and, when I started training harder, my body was very sore,” he said after his victory on Thursday.

But things started to go incredibly well for Soares and Murray, who still hadn’t achieved many consistent results since the resumption of the partnership earlier this year. In the quarterfinals of the US Open, the duo buried their distrust once and for all by beating the number 2 seeded partnership, formed by Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

“Sometimes during this month, I thought about changing my strategy and even not playing anymore this year, preparing for next year. But then I thought: you know what? It’s the last Grand Slam of the year and not I’m so young, so I go there to enjoy the moment and do my best. I like to go with an open mind, fighting from start to finish, but accepting more adversity. And that’s what happened,” he said. .

In addition to the shine in the games, Soares also takes the opportunity to enjoy the tournament with his son, Noah. The six-year-old boy has been stealing the show with his court entrances to celebrate alongside his father and has become his “mulet”.

“It’s just amazing to have him around. I decided to take the boys’ trip, so it’s just me, him and my coach, and it’s been amazing,” Soares told the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) website.

“Honestly, the result is just the icing on the cake of this trip. Whatever happens, it was a blast for me. I don’t know how long I can play. I want to play more. But having him with me and experiencing everything has been such a special feeling for me,” he added.

Also this Friday, Luisa Stefani, 24, is playing to seek the first place for a Brazilian in the women’s doubles final in a Slam since 1968, when Maria Esther Bueno won the US Open alongside the Australian Margaret Court.

With Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, Stefani will face American Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally in the second game of the session, which starts at 13:00.

BRAZILIAN GRAND SLAM TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS

Maria Esther Bueno (19)

US Open (simple – 1959, 1963, 1964 and 1966)

US Open (doubles – 1960, 1962, 1966 and 1968)

Wimbledon (simple – 1959, 1960 and 1964)

Wimbledon (doubles – 1958, 1960, 1963, 1965, 1966)

Australian Open (doubles – 1960)

Roland Garros (doubles – 1960)

Roland Garros (mixed duos – 1960)

Bruno Soares (6)

US Open (doubles – 2016 and 2020)

US Open (mixed doubles – 2012 and 2014)

Australian Open (doubles – 2016)

Australian Open (mixed doubles – 2016)

Gustavo Kuerten (3)

Roland Garros (simple – 1997, 2000 and 2001)

Marcelo Melo (two)

Roland Garros (doubles – 2015)

Wimbledon (doubles – 2017)

Thomas Koch (1)

Roland Garros (mixed duos – 1975)