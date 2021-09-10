Bruno Soares wins semi and is one step away from three at US Open | sneakers

When he entered the court with his son Noah to hit the ball before the semifinals of the US Open, Bruno Soares seemed to be “at home”. And it’s no wonder, since the Brazilian qualified for another Grand Slam final and is one step away from winning the triple champion in the United States. Bruno and partner Jamie Murray overcame in the semifinal this Thursday the pair formed by the Australian John Peers and the Slovakian Filip Polasek. Victory by 2 sets to 1, partial 6/3, 3/6 and 6/4, in 1h41min of game.

Bruno Soares hits the ball with his son warming up for the US Open match

Heads 7 of the tournament, Bruno and Murray will face in the big decision the duo formed by the American Rajeev Ram and the British Joe Salisbury. The two also won this Thursday the Americans Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey – 2 sets to 0, partial 7/6 (5) and 6/4.

Another? It is worth noting that Bruno was champion of doubles in the last edition of the US Open, in 2020, alongside another partner, Croatian Mate Pavic. His first title in the tournament, however, was right alongside Murray in 2016.

1 of 1 Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray at the US Open — Photo: Getty Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray at the US Open — Photo: Getty

Bruno and Jamie’s big difference in the first set was the service reception. That’s how they opened 3 sets to 1. Behind the scoreboard and faced with the difficulty, the Slovakian and the Australian needed to force the service. The strategy, however, was not well executed. Serving 3-5, Peers committed two double fouls, “handing over” the first set within 30 minutes of the match – the same had happened in the first break with Polasek.

Peers make a double foul and Murray/Soares win the first set by 6/3

The second set was very similar, but in favor of the opponents. In the 12th game played, the Slovakian and the Australian created the first chance to break. Bruno failed to recover from 0-40, yielding the first serve of the game 2-1. The set unfolded, and Murray, as had happened with Peers, served 3-5, also failing to confirm.

Bruno Soares misses volley in the net, Peers/Polasek win the second set by 6/3 and tie the game

The deciding set was more balanced in the partials. However, with Polasek emerging, very solid, giving a lot of work to the Brazilian and the British. With great variation in lobs, volleys and also in the backcourt shots, the Slocavo was the main highlight of the final. However, the combination of the 2016 US Open champion duo prevailed. Soares and Murray managed the only break in the partial at a time of slight oscillation in the opponents, maintaining the advantage until the end: 6 to 4.