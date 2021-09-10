Buyer wanted for more than 20,000 vehicles and rental agencies | Business

Shares in Localiza and Unidas soared more than 9% this morning, reflecting Cade’s assessment more positive than the market had expected about the merger. The opinion of the General Superintendence did not recommend a veto of the transaction, which was the biggest fear, and addressed remedies that analysts and investors did not understand as bitter as the Excel spreadsheets projected. Cade’s court may or may not follow suit, but it’s a good sign for the companies. There is a challenge: they need to find as soon as possible a buyer for more than 20 thousand vehicles and stores, a condition for the business.

“It is possible to characterize the structural remedy as an upfront buyer, since the consummation of the operation will be conditioned to the identification of the buyer for the disinvestment”, emphasizes the document. Not all the details of this negotiation between the companies and Cade are public, but the opinion makes it clear that Unidas and Localiza have committed to selling a fleet of more than 20,000 vehicles for a rental operation, including brand new cars (the companies add up to around 20,000 vehicles). 71 thousand vehicles).

This is clear because the number was indicated by competitor Movida as the minimum necessary for a player to be relevant and competitive in the segment – and the Superintendence states that what was agreed upon is above this waterline. Localiza, as a company resulting from the merger, needs to help put a competing rental company on its feet, with fleet, management systems, agencies, employees – and contracts that maintain the viability of this divestment package.

1 of 1 Localiza — Photo: Disclosure Locate — Photo: Disclosure

The buyer of the divested assets would be the third largest player in this market in the country, behind Localiza and Movida in terms of total fleet. At another time, the Superintendence says that “the proposed disinvestment of a package of assets will allow its buyer to enter with a considerable initial fleet”. Although there is no explicit restriction, Cade’s emphasis indicates that the rental company of the JSL group does not it would be a considered buyer – or at least it is not the preferred buyer by the agency, which prefers to recompose the competition with a strong third operator, also for this reason not dealing with a pulverized sale of this package of assets.

Thus, it takes the most obvious buyer out of the picture in an initial analysis. Localiza must knock on the door of potential new entrants (such as international brands or economic groups related to the sector) and smaller competitors, including those who also entered as an interested party in the antitrust process. In addition to Movida, Fleetzil, ALD and Ouro Verde entered as third parties.

Cade saw no problem of concentration in fleet management and the sale of used vehicles. An important part of the branch downsizing should come from points at airports, where the concentration exceeds the threshold of 20% considered healthy by the antitrust agency, in most of the 47 airports where both are present.

After the merger, which would result in five brands, Localiza will also need to give up one of them and give in to the non-compete conditions provided for in a contract between Unidas and the American Vanguard – owner of the international brands Enterprise, National and Alamo, present in the country and with agreement with the national operator. Cade wants to reduce the power of the portfolio, which would place five brands on a search engine or online travel agency, giving the user the false illusion of comparing competitors and taking away the visibility of actual competitors.