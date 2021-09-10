Caboclo pays food settlement for calling a bitch employee – 09/09/2021 – Sport

President of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), removed from office, Rogério Caboclo closed a proposal for a criminal transaction with the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, an investigating body, for the donation of a ton of animal feed to the International Animal Protection Union Society (Suipa ) and the Municipal Secretariat for the Protection of Animals. The information is from ESPN and has been confirmed by sheet.

Caboclo is accused of sexual and moral harassment by confederation officials. In one of the complaints, there is a report that the manager would have called an employee a “bitch” and offered her a dog biscuit. He also questions if his secretary masturbates and insinuates that she has an affair with another CBF employee.

To file the case, prosecutor Márcio Almeida proposed to Caboclo a fine equivalent to 100 minimum wages, something around R$110,000, on products such as animal feed and veterinary medicines for entities that take care of animals, in addition to food baskets, cell phones and parts for vehicles, among other materials, for Patrulha Maria da Penha. The latter is a program of the Military Police of Rio and the Court of Justice that provide assistance to women who are victims of violence and threats.

The proposed transaction was approved by judge Simone Cavalieri Frota, and Caboclo began the settlement last week. The case was then filed by the Public Ministry.

Also this week, the removed president received an order from the Regional Labor Court not to approach the CBF headquarters for a year. The measure, signed by Judge Aline Maria Leporaci Lopes, of the Regional Labor Court of Rio de Janeiro, was adopted to protect victims who work in the confederation.

“Due to the economic capacity of the CBF entity, of undeniable general knowledge”, the judge fixed a daily fine in the amount of R$ 500 thousand, in case of non-compliance with the determination. The amount must be reverted to some entity or fund registered with the Public Ministry of Labor

On August 24, the CBF Ethics Committee decided that Caboclo had not committed sexual harassment to an employee of the entity and classified her conduct only as inappropriate, in addition to the suggestion of punishment for 15 months.