Caixa and PGFN release list of companies authorized to settle FGTS debts registered in active debt | Economy



Caixa Econômica Federal – Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil

Federal Savings BankMarcelo Camargo / Brazil Agency

Published 09/09/2021 5:41 PM

CAIXA made available, on Tuesday, 9th, the list of employers who obtained authorization from the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN) to regularize debts from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) inscribed in active debt. The list can be consulted on the link.

The opportunity to settle debts with discounts was made possible by Resolution 974/2020 of the FGTS Board of Trustees. Employers with FGTS debts registered in active debt filed or not are benefited.

Approximately 160,000 employers have already been authorized by the PGFN to negotiate their debts with the FGTS and may choose to pay in cash or in installments until November 30, 2021, being able to obtain up to 100% discount on charges due (fine and interest) exclusively to FGTS.

Employers who wish to join and are not included in the list may request authorization on the “Regularize” platform of the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury.

The discounts granted do not affect the workers, who will receive the full amount of the deposit due and the remuneration of the FGTS linked account (TR+3% per year).

With regularization, employers will be able to obtain the FGTS Certificate of Regularity – CRF to participate in bids, obtain financing, credits, exemptions, subsidies or concession of services and other benefits of the bodies of the Federal Public Administration, of the States, of the Federal District and of the Municipalities.

For more information see the website.