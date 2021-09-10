Caixa releases withdrawals for workers born in June; LOOK

In relation to the 5th installment, Caixa continues to release the withdrawal from the emergency aid for those who are not part of Bolsa Família. That is, members of CadÚnico (Single Registry of the Federal Government) and citizens who received the benefit in December 2020 (registered by website or application).

The banking institution, this Friday (10/09), will allow the withdrawal of the 5th installment to beneficiaries born in June. As before, the dates were staggered based on the birthday month of the general public. The schedule for the withdrawal of the 5th installment started on September 1st and will until the 20th of the same month.

Important detail: Bolsa Família beneficiaries have already had the right to withdraw the 5th installment of the aid within the same period provided for the deposits. For this audience, the dates were organized according to the last digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS). What about the amounts of emergency aid payments? In 2021, they are variables and do not have a cumulative character.

Mothers who are heads of the family receive R$375, while those who live alone are entitled to the amount of R$150. Other citizens, with more than one member of the family group, are entitled to the amount of R$250.

Withdrawal of the 5th installment of emergency aid

The withdrawals of the 5th installment, intended for the general public of the benefit, were organized according to the birthday month. Those who were born in June, therefore, can now withdraw their money this Friday, September 10, 2021. How there was no opening of new registrations in 2021, the emergency aid is being transferred to those who already received the money in 2020.

The analysis and processing of the benefit is being carried out by Dataprev. On the state’s page, it is possible to consult the result and more information. Check the calendar for the release of the loot of the 5th installment to the general public, that is, to those who are not part of Bolsa Família: