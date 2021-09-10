Camaquã exceeds 7,700 Covid-19 diagnoses

The city of Camaquã confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 this Thursday (9). With the confirmation of patients between 21 and 78 years old, the city has 12 active cases of the disease.

> Compete for a Krolow Wholesale Macro Ranch

The city has 7,703 confirmed cases, with 7,541 recovered patients and 12 still active.

Camaquã has 27 patients with flu-like symptoms being monitored. Click here and check out today’s newsletter.

So far, there have been 150 deaths related to Covid-19.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the city has two beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and two patients in clinical beds.

Vaccination

Vaccination continues to take place at the Viegas Immunization Center, located next to the Urban Social Center, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

> Receive news from Clic through WhatsApp

It is necessary to bring an identity document with photo, proof of residence and SUS card.

For more information, just contact the team at: (51) 3671 4893.

Immunization boost

Still in September, the city of Camaquã will have the beginning of the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, which will be a reinforcement of the immunization due to the new variants of the disease.

> Subscribe to Clic’s YouTube channel

The information was brought by nurse Danieli Hain, head of the Immunization Sector of the Municipal Health Department of Camaquã.

She participated in the General Control program on September 4th, talking about the status of immunization in Camaquã and the schedule for the coming weeks.

The application of the third dose begins in September, focusing on the first priority audiences.

As in most cities in Brazil, Pfizer’s vaccine will be the priority to be used as a booster dose.

> Download the ClicRádio application now

According to Danieli, the application of the third dose will start on September 15th.