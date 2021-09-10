Carille is encouraged by reinforcements at Santos and prioritizes the environment: “Make it flow” – 09/09/2021

Introduced this morning (9), coach Fábio Carille was very excited about the newly hired reinforcements at Santos. In addition to a quick and individual assessment, the coach also cited Carlos Sánchez, who acts like a captain and makes the day-to-day atmosphere lighter, as a good part in the squad.

It is worth noting that defender Emiliano Velázquez cannot yet make his debut for Santos, as he will serve an automatic suspension after an expulsion in the Spanish Championship. The other players will be available against Bahia, on Saturday (11), in Vila Belmiro, at 9 pm, for the Brazilian Championship.