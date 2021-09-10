Carille is encouraged by reinforcements at Santos and prioritizes the environment: “Make it flow” – 09/09/2021

Introduced this morning (9), coach Fábio Carille was very excited about the newly hired reinforcements at Santos. In addition to a quick and individual assessment, the coach also cited Carlos Sánchez, who acts like a captain and makes the day-to-day atmosphere lighter, as a good part in the squad.
It is worth noting that defender Emiliano Velázquez cannot yet make his debut for Santos, as he will serve an automatic suspension after an expulsion in the Spanish Championship. The other players will be available against Bahia, on Saturday (11), in Vila Belmiro, at 9 pm, for the Brazilian Championship.
“Velázquez is an experienced defender, a long time in Spain. Tardelli, quality is beyond dispute. Leo Baptistão, who is still arriving and getting in shape. Santos knew how to hire well. Let’s add Carlos Sánchez, who also heard great references. the boys. We want to add and create a good environment, the dressing room environment is as important as field work for us to pursue our goals,” he said.
“I’ll have my first contact with the cast in the afternoon at the CT, but I received the best information from the directors, president, very good atmosphere and I just want to make it grow. The CT environment, being good, makes it flow. This flows into the field. , makes that ball enter the crossbar. The good environment makes positive results come closer,” he says.
Carille will have his first contact with the players and will lead his first training this afternoon, at CT Rei Pelé. He doesn’t intend to make big changes in the starting lineup. He prefers to wait, observe the day-to-day and, little by little, implement his way of working.
However, the coach will have to deal with the pressure to get good results, as Santos is 14th in the Brasileirão table, with just 22 points. It’s four points from the relegation zone. After the game against Bahia, Carille will already have a decision against Athletico-PR, on Tuesday (14), at home, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.