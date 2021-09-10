Carol Célico and Eduardo Scarpa formalize their union during an intimate ceremony in São Paulo

Carol Celico and Eduardo Scarpa performed the first part of their wedding in the presence of godparents and family

This Thursday, 9, Carol Célico (34) and Edward Scarpa they made the union official in a ceremony that took place in São Paulo.

This was the first part of the wedding, which featured a religious ceremony that took place at the famous Nossa Senhora do Brasil church and was attended only by the couple’s parents, the godparents and Carol’s children, Luca (13) and Isabella (10). From there, couples and guests went to lunch at a luxurious restaurant closed for the occasion.

Credit: Torin Zanette

“Our civil wedding was scheduled to take place in March of this year, but due to the purple phase of the pandemic we had to postpone it to the end of the year. I chose September 9th because it was the day I founded the Amor Horizontal Foundation and also because it is a very special date for both of us, which marks five years from when we got closer.“, revealed the businesswoman.

Credit: Torin Zanette

princess dress

Carol’s dress also drew attention. The production was made by the stylist Paula Raia, exclusively for the bride, who bet on a lace midi dress, with a skirt with strategic volume, short sleeves and a collar that refers to a shirt collar.

“Since it is a small daytime ceremony, I wanted an elegant dress model, without ostentation. Paula managed to perfectly transform what I had in mind in this beautiful piece..”, said the bride, who also had the makeup artist Junior Mendes to make a basic and natural makeup for the event.

Credit: Torin Zanette

The couple will still hold another wedding ceremony on September 25, with more friends as guests.





