Center forward at home, looking for reinforcements, Marinho, Flamengo embezzlement and women’s derby: the last of Palmeiras

After nearly two weeks, it’s time for Palmeiras to return to the lawns. This Sunday, at 4 pm, Verdão receives Flamengo at Allianz Parque to seek the first position in the Brazilian Championship.

The opponent is in trouble. This Thursday, Flamengo confirmed an injury to Filipe Luis. Bruno Henrique, one of the highlights of the red-black team, will also be out of the important duel of the weekend.

See the latest news from Verdão:

Unable to hire a center forward in the market, the technical commission and board are betting on Luiz Adriano’s full recovery and his return to the field. The search for a new offensive athlete is still a goal, even if distant at the moment.

After the player himself confirmed the negotiation with Verdão, Andres Rueda, president of the Santos club, reinforced that there had been talks in the past. See the video of the Santos leader.

CBF confirmed dates and times for the big decision of the Brazilian Women’s Championship between Palmeiras x Corinthians. Derbi will decide the national champion.

Corinthians spends without having any cash on hand and the press applauds. Palmeiras pays its debts and gets around the financial situation with an iron fist and receives criticism. Where is the common sense!?

