Central Bank facilitates international credit card transfers – 09/09/2021 – Market

The BC (Central Bank) published, on Thursday (9), a standard that facilitates international transfers by credit card. With the new rule, the transaction will work as a purchase and the bank will not need to carry out an exchange operation for each transfer of funds.

“The bank will be able to offer the service. A Brazilian who needs to send money to a family member abroad can transfer it with a credit card and the transaction will appear on the invoice at the end of the month. Before, it was necessary to carry out an exchange operation for each remittance to that the resource was released at the other end,” explained the representative of the BC’s prudential and exchange regulation department, Lucio Holanda Oliveira.

The rule takes effect on October 1st.

The transfer of those who live abroad to Brazil is also authorized. In this case, the person can receive the funds through the credit card, but must have a linked account for the amount to be deposited.

“As we receive more resources than we send, I believe the measure should benefit those who work outside the country, but who send money regularly to their families, because it is one more alternative,” Oliveira said.

The rules are the same for international purchases and the exchange rate used must be that of the day the transaction was made. In addition, the bank must specify how the conversion will take place and whether it will charge an additional fee for the service.

The rule also authorizes payment institutions to operate in the foreign exchange market as of September 2022, but only in digital transactions, without exchanging cash resources. Currently, only banks, brokers and distributors can carry out this type of operation.

“The institutions authorized by the BC will continue to carry out operations without a limit of value and those not authorized will have a limit of US$ 10 thousand [por transação]”, pointed out Oliveira.

In addition, the rule allows foreigners to open a prepaid account in Brazil. Before, they could only keep checking accounts.

The BC also established that non-banking institutions authorized to operate in the foreign exchange market, such as brokers, distributors and payment institutions, use their foreign currency accounts held abroad directly to settle transactions carried out in the foreign exchange market.

Brazilian exporters may also receive funds in a payment account maintained in their name at a financial institution abroad.