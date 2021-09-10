Check out the confirmed participants of the new season

– Continues after the announcement –



On the morning of Thursday (09), in the program Hoje em Dia, 7 participants of the next edition of the reality show on Record TV were announced through a press conference, The farm.

+ Director spoils The Farm 13; check out

The first participant revealed was actor Victor Pecoraro.

– Continues after the announcement –

– Continues after the announcement –



The second announced was the actor Mussunzinho, son of the humorist Mussum.

Another pawn revealed 🥳 Mussunzinho will participate in #The farm 13 ✨ The actor talks about the legacy he intends to leave in the reality show. Look! #Nowadays #CollectiveA Farm pic.twitter.com/2SXSO9dYH5 — Today’s Program (@tojeemdia) September 9, 2021

Liziane Gutierrez was the third one announced. She became aware of arguing with Sanitary Surveillance agents for interrupting a clandestine party in São Paulo during the pandemic.

“I don’t look for a shack, but I don’t run away from them,” says Liziane Gutierrez, a model who has just been revealed as a participant in #The farm 13 🔥🥳 #Nowadays #CollectiveA Farm pic.twitter.com/IkOqPeNWaX — Today’s Program (@tojeemdia) September 9, 2021

Nego do Borel was the fourth participant revealed.

Singer Tati Quebra Barraco was the fifth piece announced.

Arcrebiano, known as Bil Araújo, who participated in BBB21 and No Limite da Globo, was the sixth revealed pawn.

The last was Mileide Mihaile, ex of singer Wesley Safadão.

One more piece revealed to Mileide Mihaile will participate in the new season of #The farm and reveals not to fear anything within the reality 👏 #Nowadays #CollectiveA Farm pic.twitter.com/RiUk6uhPND — Today’s Program (@tojeemdia) September 9, 2021