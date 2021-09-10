Check out the confirmed participants of the new season

On the morning of Thursday (09), in the program Hoje em Dia, 7 participants of the next edition of the reality show on Record TV were announced through a press conference, The farm.

The first participant revealed was actor Victor Pecoraro.

The second announced was the actor Mussunzinho, son of the humorist Mussum.

Liziane Gutierrez was the third one announced. She became aware of arguing with Sanitary Surveillance agents for interrupting a clandestine party in São Paulo during the pandemic.

Nego do Borel was the fourth participant revealed.

Singer Tati Quebra Barraco was the fifth piece announced.

Arcrebiano, known as Bil Araújo, who participated in BBB21 and No Limite da Globo, was the sixth revealed pawn.

The last was Mileide Mihaile, ex of singer Wesley Safadão.

