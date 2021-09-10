Check out the confirmed participants of the new season

– Continues after the announcement –
On the morning of Thursday (09), in the program Hoje em Dia, 7 participants of the next edition of the reality show on Record TV were announced through a press conference, The farm.
The first participant revealed was actor Victor Pecoraro.
End of mystery! Victor Pecoraro is the first participant in #The farm 13 to be revealed ✨😮 #Nowadays #CollectiveA Farm pic.twitter.com/Z14DXi1uYm
— Today’s Program (@tojeemdia) September 9, 2021
The second announced was the actor Mussunzinho, son of the humorist Mussum.
Another pawn revealed 🥳 Mussunzinho will participate in #The farm 13 ✨ The actor talks about the legacy he intends to leave in the reality show. Look! #Nowadays #CollectiveA Farm pic.twitter.com/2SXSO9dYH5
— Today’s Program (@tojeemdia) September 9, 2021
Liziane Gutierrez was the third one announced. She became aware of arguing with Sanitary Surveillance agents for interrupting a clandestine party in São Paulo during the pandemic.
“I don’t look for a shack, but I don’t run away from them,” says Liziane Gutierrez, a model who has just been revealed as a participant in #The farm 13 🔥🥳 #Nowadays #CollectiveA Farm pic.twitter.com/IkOqPeNWaX
— Today’s Program (@tojeemdia) September 9, 2021
Nego do Borel was the fourth participant revealed.
Nego do Borel is one of the pawns of #The farm 13 🤠 Come to know a little more about the singer at #CollectiveA Farm! #Nowadays pic.twitter.com/ICcnOgAjbk
— Today’s Program (@tojeemdia) September 9, 2021
Singer Tati Quebra Barraco was the fifth piece announced.
Tati Quebra Barraco will participate in #The farm 13 🤠✨ The singer talks about what she expects from the reality show, in #CollectiveA Farm. Look that! #Nowadays pic.twitter.com/dKM52wHbUP
— Today’s Program (@tojeemdia) September 9, 2021
Arcrebiano, known as Bil Araújo, who participated in BBB21 and No Limite da Globo, was the sixth revealed pawn.
Another pawn revealed 🥳 Bil Araújo is also in #The farm 13 🤠 #Nowadays #CollectiveA Farm pic.twitter.com/Wo4mxQ3slO
— Today’s Program (@tojeemdia) September 9, 2021
The last was Mileide Mihaile, ex of singer Wesley Safadão.
One more piece revealed to Mileide Mihaile will participate in the new season of #The farm and reveals not to fear anything within the reality 👏 #Nowadays #CollectiveA Farm pic.twitter.com/RiUk6uhPND
— Today’s Program (@tojeemdia) September 9, 2021