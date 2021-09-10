Check out the results of Quina 5653 and Dupla Sena 2271 this Thursday (9/9)

posted on 09/09/2021 20:00 / updated on 09/09/2021 20:31



(credit: Reproduction/YouTube)

Caixa Econômica Federal draws, this Thursday night (9/9), five lotteries: Quina’s 5653 contests; 2271 of the Double Seine; 1686 for Timemania and 504 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$7.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 18-21-46-49-54.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 09-10-15-21-33-40 in the first draw; 03-18-19-25-27-38 in the second draw. The expected premium is R$3.4 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.1 million, presented the following result: 26-40-42-64-65-70-73. The team of the heart is Vila Nova, from Minas Gerais.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an estimated prize of R$ 900 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 02-09-10-11-21-30-31. The month of luck is November.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: