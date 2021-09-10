Chris Hemsworth reveals his training for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

There is strength!

“It’s one of the most uncomfortable training methods I’ve ever tried”, said actor Chris Hemsworth on Instagram through a post in which he reveals details of his routine to relive the God of Thunder in theaters. Hemsworth has been playing Thor since 2011, when the first superhero movie introduced the character to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

“By restricting blood flow and oxygen, muscles are forced to work harder in a short period of time and a lot of other ‘sports science’ stuff happens”, wrote the actor on Instagram. “Basically, it’s one of the most uncomfortable training methods I’ve ever tried, but it’s part of the puzzle of making Thor’s arms grow to look like the legs of a racehorse. Don’t try this at home unless you have a professional pain guru like Ross @centrfit #thorloveandthunder”, he finished.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is the superhero’s fourth solo film, which has appeared in at least 3 more films in the Avengers franchise. The film is directed by Taika Waititi, the same director as ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and should bring together a number of MCU characters that Thor has encountered over the years.

Natalie Portman will be back as Jane Foster and the film is set to track her transformation into Mighty Thor, or Mighty Thor as she is more commonly called in Portuguese. Additionally, Tessa Thompson will reprise her role as Valkyrie, while most of the Guardians of the Galaxy will also appear. Christian Bale is on board as the film’s antagonist Gorr the God Butcher, while Matt Damon returns as Fake Loki.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is due to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.