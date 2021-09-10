City of SP has 200,000 people with a second dose of AstraZeneca overdue due to lack of immunizing agent, says city hall | São Paulo

The city of São Paulo has 200,000 people with the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine overdue due to the lack of immunizing agents at health centers. This Friday (10), almost 100% of the posts no longer had any dose available for this population.

The problem has occurred since the beginning of the week, and generated a new impasse between the state and municipal administrations and the Ministry of Health.

Doria says she will appeal to the STF if she doesn’t receive doses of AstraZeneca from the Ministry of Health

Both the state government and the city of São Paulo accuse the federal government of altering the shipping schedule, delaying the transfer of lots and causing a shortage of gas stations, especially in the city of São Paulo.

At a press conference this morning, the mayor of the capital, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said that by next week, there will be over 340,000 doses in arrears. In total, the city needs 1.721 million doses of AstraZeneca to complete the vaccination of the population that has already received the first dose of the immunizing agent by December.

Nunes said the problem could be solved by using Pfizer as a second dose. However, the statement contradicts what the municipality’s health secretary himself has been saying since last week: the city is also already registering a lack of Pfizer doses.

There are not enough doses to continue vaccinating adolescents and completing the immunization caused by the lack of AstraZeneca.

Last week, Edson Aparecido had said that the capital would prioritize the application of Pfizer for booster doses in the elderly population, when it received a new batch of vaccine, scheduled to arrive on September 15th.

On Thursday (9), the State Health Department of São Paulo stated that the Ministry of Health stopped sending about 1 million doses of AstraZeneca that would be destined for the application of the second dose in the state, which caused a “vaccine blackout”. More than 90% of health centers in São Paulo reported shortages of immunizing agents on Thursday (9).

The Ministry of Health states that “no second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca to the state of São Paulo”. According to the federal government, the shortage would have occurred because the state used part of the immunizing agent for the second dose in first dose applications.

The state government said during the afternoon that the AstraZeneca stock is zero in the state.. The Health folder also alleges that it sent a letter to the federal government last Thursday (2) demanding the delivery of the immunizing agent, but received no response. Another letter was sent this Thursday.

In a note sent earlier this evening, the Ministry of Health replied that a total of 12.4 million doses for the first application and 9.2 million doses for the second application of AstraZeneca were delivered to the state of São Paulo.

The 2.8 million doses 2 that complete the vaccination schedule were not sent “because the interval between the first and second dose will only be at the end of the month”.

The ministry accuses the state government of using vaccines destined for the second dose in the application of first doses, which would have caused the shortage.

“Data entered by São Paulo in LocalizaSUS show that the state used vaccines destined for dose two as the first dose. The state applied 13.99 million dose 1 and 6.67 million dose 2.”

The state secretariat claims that the deadline for applying these doses began to expire on September 4th.

“The State Department of Health charged the federal agency last week for sending these doses to complete the vaccination schedule, according to the manufacturer’s package insert and the PNI (National Immunization Program) guideline. A new letter was sent to the federal folder on Thursday. fair (9)”, says the text.

The secretariat also says that 3.2 million AstraZeneca vaccines are needed for the state to complete vaccine schedules by October.

“In the event of unavailability of more shipments from Astrazeneca, the state awaits immediate shipment of doses from Pfizer to meet this demand and complete the schemes in accordance with the interchangeability solution indicated by the Ministry of Health’s own PNI,” the folder also states.

The lack of a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine affected more than 90% of the 535 vaccination posts in the city of São Paulo this Thursday (9), according to a survey carried out by G1 based on the data available in the Filometer. Of the posts in operation in the city, 496 registered lack of immunizing agent until 3:30 pm.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, the problem occurs after the Ministry of Health has not complied with the batch delivery schedule for the second dose, which caused a shortage.

The secretariat said in a statement that “it receives at 7 pm this Thursday (9), from the State Government, 254,556 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 128,510 from Coronavac. Regarding AstraZeneca, SMS awaits delivery by the Ministry of Health”.

The municipal secretariat calculates that at least 200,000 doses are needed until Saturday (11) to complete the population’s vaccination schedule.

On Friday (3), the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) announced that it will spend two weeks without delivering doses of AstraZeneca to the Ministry of Health. There was a delay in the delivery of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA), which is the component used to manufacture the vaccine. Compost is imported from China.

Fiocruz’s next deliveries are scheduled to take place between September 13th and 17th. The foundation said it would deliver 15 million doses this month.