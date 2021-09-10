Coinventor of mRNA vaccines wants to prevent all coronaviruses – 09/09/2021

Decades of research by Drew Weissman contributed to the creation of messenger RNA vaccines against covid-19, delivered to millions of people.

But the University of Pittsburgh immunologist, rewarded Thursday with the 2022 Breakthrough Prize along with his longtime collaborator Katalin Kariko, is already working on a new project: designing a vaccine against all coronaviruses.

“There have been three pandemics or epidemics (of coronaviruses) in the last 20 years,” says Weissman in an interview with AFP.

“You have to assume that there will be more and our idea was that we could wait for the next coronavirus epidemic or pandemic and then spend a year and a half making the vaccine. there now,” he adds.

The 62-year-old researcher and his team began work on the project last spring (in the northern hemisphere) and so far have published two studies with promising results.

One of the vaccines was shown to prevent Sars and other animal-derived coronaviruses that could potentially be transmitted to humans.

More than a year and a half after the outbreak of the pandemic, many people are already familiar with the principles of mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccines: the molecules send genetic instructions to the body so that it generates the so-called S protein (spike or spike) coronavirus and thus produce antibodies when the body becomes infected with the real virus.

The new approach tries to train the immune system to react to parts of the virus that don’t mutate as quickly as the “spike”.

Having practiced medicine for most of his life, Drew Weissman says his “dream” since starting his studies was “to do something that helps people”. And he says he was “incredibly happy” to see that the vaccines he helped develop saved lives.

But while he anticipated the uneven distribution of vaccines around the world, he admitted to being surprised by the level of distrust of immunizations seen in rich countries.

“The antiscience and antigovernment conservatives completely surprised us. I just didn’t think this group was going to stand against vaccines,” he says.

– New uses -While mRNA technology is receiving a lot of attention these days, Weissman remembers when this field was on the margins of scientific research.

“We started working together in 1998 and it was without a lot of funding or publications,” he says of his work with Kariko.

In 2005, they discovered a way to alter synthetic RNA to prevent it from causing a major inflammatory reaction found in animal experiments.

“Just before the publication of our study, I said, ‘Our phones are not going to stop ringing,'” he recalls. But “we waited by our phones for five years and they never rang!”

In their second feat, in 2015, they found a new way to safely and effectively deliver the particles to target cells, using a layer of fat called “lipid nanoparticles”, which prevent the mRNA from degrading and help to place it. inside the correct part of the cells.

These findings were the cornerstones of Pfizer and Moderna’s covid vaccines.

In addition to vaccines, mRNA technology is also seen as having the potential to revolutionize medicine.

Weissman’s team is working on using RNA to develop a single-injection gene therapy to eliminate the defect that causes a type of anemia that affects 200,000 newborns in Africa each year.

While important technical challenges remain in ensuring the treatment is safe and effective, researchers are optimistic.

Currently, bone marrow transplantation, an expensive and risky procedure, is the only cure.