Commission approves project that creates policy for health residencies – News

Rosa Neide presented a favorable opinion to the project

The Education Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved Bill 504/21, which creates the National Policy on Residency in the Professional Area of ​​Health. The objective is to qualify future workers in the Unified Health System (SUS) through unification and improvement of the rules currently in force.

The collegiate accepted the favorable opinion of the rapporteur, deputy Professor Rosa Neide (PT-MT). According to her, the bill presents criteria to guarantee the quality of the offer of health residences by the proposing institutions, and the requirements of quality, evaluation and means are also present.

Residencies in the Professional Area of ​​Health have existed in Brazil for over 60 years. They are a postgraduate teaching modality Lato sensu, focused on in-service education and aimed at the 15 higher education categories that work in the SUS.

Estimates point to the existence of nearly 1,200 programs, to which around 13 thousand residents are linked with grants financed by the Ministries of Health and Education. Under the proposal, other programs, funded by states and municipalities, do not provide public access to up-to-date data.

“It is important for legislation that consolidates responses to the challenges of the country, ensures training for the care of the population and subsidizes the financing of residences”, said the author of the project, deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP).

More categories

The professional categories currently with access to this type of training are Biomedicine, Biological Sciences, Physical Education, Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Speech Therapy, Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Nutrition, Dentistry, Psychology, Public Health, Social Work and Occupational Therapy.

Alexandre Padilha suggested the inclusion, in this list, of graduates in Agronomy, Anthropology, Arts, Physics, Pedagogy and Animal Science. According to the deputy, these professionals have a guaranteed presence in various health policies, but they do not have training opportunities for further work in the SUS.

Alexandre Padilha informed that the project is based on the work of the National Commission on Residencies in the Professional Area of ​​Health and considers the results of the participation of entities, professionals and residents in various forums.

Detailing

In 52 articles, the text provides general principles and guidelines for Residency in the Professional Area of ​​Health; defines how the programs and responsibilities of the government spheres (federal, state and municipal) will be – SUS management is tripartite –; includes forms of financing and non-mandatory internship.

In terms of specifics, it regulates the National Commission for Residency in the Professional Area of ​​Health and related instances, as well as the performance of the commissions installed in each participating institution, whether public or private, and those involved (coordination, professors, tutors, preceptors and residents ).

Among other points, the proposal provides for a minimum workload of 40 weeks and a minimum duration of two years, which may be longer. The Ministry of Health will specifically set the amount of scholarships for coordinators, tutors and preceptors. Financial assistance to any professional will not mean employment.

Processing

The project is being processed in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

