Corinthians ends the first round of the Brazilian with his worst attack in the history of the tournament

Corinthians ended the first half of the Brazilian Championship with its worst attack in a first round of the national competition since the tournament was played by 20 teams in 2006. The final clash was a 1-1 draw with Juventude, on Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena.

With 18 goals scored in 19 matches played, Timão has scored less than one goal per game since the beginning of the competition. The brand was so far short of expectations that it didn’t even surpass the bad year of 2013.

On that occasion, coach Tite’s team scored just 19 goals in the competition’s opening round – it got even worse in the second, when it hit the net in just eight opportunities. Until today, no offensive performance has managed to be inferior to this – see the latest performances below.

The team alvinegra, by the way, surpassed the mark of 30 goals in the first round in three opportunities (2010, 2011 and 2017), with the third placed team in the Centenary year having the best mark: 34.

Even with the poor football presented during several moments of the last seasons, the Parque São Jorge club surpassed the mark of 20 goals scored in all Brazilians between 2018 and 2020.

Coach Sylvinho’s team, by the way, comes from five matches unbeaten, with three consecutive victories in the middle of the series, two of them away from home, against Athletico and Grêmio, and the other against Ceará, in Itaquera.

Corinthians attack in the first round (2006-2020)

My Timon

Corinthians Artillery at Brasileirão 2021

See more at: Brazilian Championship and Corinthians Retrospect.