Corinthians lineup: Willian to debut on Sunday; Joe is released from training | corinthians

Under the rain, Corinthians returned to training this Thursday afternoon at CT Joaquim Grava, two days after the 1-1 draw with Juventude, and continued to prepare for the duel against Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, this Sunday, at 6:15 pm, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Striker Jô was released from activity due to the death of his father-in-law.

Midfielder Willian once again participated in all the activity on the field with the group and has everything to make his debut for the club this weekend. a likely team has Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Willian, Roger Guedes and Jô.

Athletes who acted for more than 45 minutes in front of Juventude performed an activation with a ball and then returned to the inner part of the CT for new regenerative work.

The other athletes, including Willian, participated in the warm-up and in a lose-press work. Then, the defenders and full-backs stayed with Sylvinho for a specific job of positioning and defensive movement, while the others trained offensive actions.

Midfielder Adson continues to transition with the fitness team. He participated in the warm-up and then practiced with the ball under the supervision of coach Fabrício Pimenta. With a trauma to his left leg since the game against Athletico-PR, he has lost the last two games.

