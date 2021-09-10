Corinthians s spent a game without conceding a goal in the 1st round of the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians hasn’t been able to keep its goal intact when it’s working inside the Neo Química Arena. In the nine games they played on site in the first round of the Brazilian Championship, completed on Tuesday, against Juventude, Timão only passed without conceding goals in one opportunity.

After debuting on the 30th against Atlético-GO, losing 1-0, Timão always ended up taking at least one goal when he played there. There were three other defeats, two of them turning points: Red Bull Bragantino and Atlético-MG, both by 2-1 – a total of 12 conceded goals.

The only time that goalkeeper Cássio’s goal was zero was in the derby against São Paulo, played on June 30th. At the time, the two clubs had difficulty in hitting the goal and closed the score at 0-0.

There were occasions when Timão came close to the final stretch of the goals-less matches, but a relaxation gave Sport and Ceará, the two opponents defeats in Itaquera, the opportunity to balance the net.

The Parque São Jorge club will now have ten games as home team in the second round of the competition, seeking to improve the use of only 33% of the points in the tournament so far.

Corinthians games at Brasileirão 2021 at home:

Corinthians 1 x 1 Youth – 09/07/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 3 x 1 Ceará – 08/15/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 3 Flamengo – 08/01/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 2 Atlético-MG – 07/17/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 1 International – 07/03/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 0 x 0 São Paulo – 06/30/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 2 x 1 Sport – 06/24/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino – 06/16/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 0 x 1 Atlético-GO – 05/30/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

