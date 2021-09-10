Cory Barlog is not the director of God of War: Ragnarok; end of the Norse saga of Kratos and look of Thor

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

the director of God of War (2018), Cory Barlog, revealed that he will not return to direct the sequel, God of War: Ragnarok.

Instead, series veteran Eric Williams will be the director. Williams joined Sony Santa Monica in 2004 and worked on every game God of War as a designer, with a specific focus on combat.

In a post-show broadcast after Thursday’s PlayStation Showcase, Barlog and Williams said that changing directors used to be a tradition at Sony Santa Monica and that the change would bring a new perspective to Ragnarok.

Williams explained, “It’s always been a tradition here in Santa Monica to change directors at games. We had very good success with that. Corey is the only recurring director and with good reason: he’s very good at what he does.” Barlog added: “The important thing for us is to be able to get a new perspective every time, but also a new pair of legs in the sense that you’re really exhausted at the end of finishing one of these things. So you have to convince someone else to do it.”

Asked what he will do instead of Ragnarok, Barlog – who is the creative director of the Sony Santa Monica studio – said it was too early to share. “Actually, we’re doing a lot of stuff… it’s really exciting. All the stuff we’re doing and you’re tempted to know what it is, but I really don’t have anything I can talk about specifically right now, mainly because we’re really focused on God of War Ragnarok”.

Alongside this, in the post-broadcast presentation of PlayStation Showcase 2021, Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, commented that God of War: Ragnarok it will be the end of Kratos’ Norse saga. There were no additional details, but that makes us think it won’t be a trilogy and that Kratos will probably fight Odin already in this title.

God Of War Ragnarok is the finale of the Norse Saga according to Hulst #PlayStationShowcase pic.twitter.com/FE6pqNglKo — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 9, 2021

Finally, Raf Grassetti released some arts, including revealing Thor’s look.

God of War: Ragnarok will be released in 2022 for PS4 and PS5.