Covid: Brazil registers 753 deaths and 30,891 new cases in 24 hours – News

This Thursday (09), Brazil recorded 753 deaths and 30,891 new diagnosed cases of covid-19, according to data sent by the states to the Ministry of Health and Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries).

The country accounts for 585,174 deaths and 20,958,899 people who have already been diagnosed with the disease. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Paraná are the states with the highest number of deaths, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 19.9 million people have already recovered from covid-19 in the country.

According to Conass, the coronavirus fatality rate in Brazil is 2.8% and the mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 278.5. The moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 466, and the moving average of new cases is 18,343, both representing the lowest averages since December.

O R7 Vaccinometer shows that more than 136.3 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in the country, which corresponds to 64.3% of the population, and more than 69.6 million have already received the second dose or one single-dose vaccine and are fully immunized.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Deborah Giannini

