Cowardly, Dolores shuts up and condemns Pilar to solitude · TV News

Dolores (Júlia Freitas/Daphne Bozaski) will regret the harm she has done to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador, but it will be too late. The girl will go to her sister to tell her that the story to separate her from Samuel (Michel Gomes) was made up. However, at the right moment, she will shut up, and the heroine of the six o’clock soap opera on Globo will leave for the United States without knowing the truth.

in the chapter scheduled to air on September 17 , Pilar will be at the dock, ready to travel. She will have got a scholarship to study Medicine and will decide to leave Brazil after breaking off her engagement. The couple will have fought over a lie of Dolores, who, influenced by Tonico (Alexandre Nero), will say that she saw Samuel kissing Luisa (Mariana Ximenes).

In a crisis of guilt, the girl will try to undo the intrigue. “I really need to talk to Pilar!” the young woman will scream. However, Eudoro (José Dumont) will stop her: “How many times will I have to repeat, are you forbidden to touch the name of that lost woman?”

The girl will try to scream on the dock, but the father will scold her again. “You’re not going anywhere! Much less to talk to that shameless woman. Calm down!”, the colonel will say. In the face of threats, Dolores will remain silent.

She will eventually lose sight of her sister. On the ship, Pilar will cry as she remembers the happy times she had with Samuel. In the plot, the girl will only return years later and will be shocked to learn that her lover will be dating Zayla (Alana Cabral/Heslaine Veira).

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

