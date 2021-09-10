Cristiano Ronaldo is all confidence for United’s debut: “I’m ready” | english football

the time has finally come . Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut for Manchester United this Saturday morning, at Old Trafford, against Newcastle. On Thursday, the Portuguese ace recorded an interview for the club on the stadium’s lawn, and showed great confidence in his return:

“That’s why I’m here, I’m not here for vacation. As I said, it was good before, winning important things with this shirt, many years ago. But I’m here to win again, I can, me and my teammates. I’m ready. I am ready to play. It’s a good chance for me, for the fans, the club, to take it a step further. I’m ready and I believe I will be a success in the next three, four years – stated Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United and Newcastle will face off from 11 am (GMT) this Saturday. O ge tracks the match in Real Time.

Now 36 years old, the Portuguese ace defended Manchester United between 2003 and 2009. In the first pass, was fundamental for the team to win a Champions League, three editions of the English Championship and a Club World Cup, among other titles. He sees himself prepared to handle the current cast to new glories.

“People think I’m just coming from the heart, or blah blah blah, but I came back to show that I can still rock and do my best.

I am here to win. People talk about age, but they should understand—and they know—that I’m different from everyone else. I show this year after year, and now it will be no different. — Cristiano Ronaldo, in an interview with MUFC

After being released from commitments with the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo began training with the Manchester United squad on Tuesday. Coach Ole Gunn Solskjaer has yet to indicate whether the star will start against Newcastle.

— Everything changed (in relation to the first pass), but the club’s mentality never changed. It’s always about winning and making history. I’m here to help the team make history and put Manchester where it belongs. I will do my best and hope the fans have fun. That’s the most important. I look forward to starting Saturday.

