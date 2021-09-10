Cristiano Ronaldo speaks loudly as he steps back into Old Trafford wearing a Manchester United shirt: ‘I didn’t come for vacation’

the attacker Cristiano Ronaldo visited Old Trafford this Thursday and stepped back onto the lawn of holy time in the shirt of the Manchester United.

In an interview with site club official, he said he has not returned to the red devils to “go on vacation”, and said he wants to prove that he can perform at a high level and consistently for the next three or four years.

The 36-year-old star played for the “Red Devils” for six seasons between 2003 and 2009, winning several major titles.

Now, he returns to the club after passing through the youth, having signed for two years with the Manchester giant.

After a few days of uncertainty, it has been confirmed that he will again wear the legendary 7 shirt. Wearing his traditional uniform, Cristiano stressed that he hopes to have a new ticket “comparable” to what was his 1st at Old Trafford.

“That’s what I’m here for,” Ronaldo shouted.

“I didn’t come here for a vacation. My 1st ticket was good, we won important titles and I wore this shirt for many years. But, now, I’m here to win again”, he continued.

“I have the capacity (to win), me and my teammates. I’m ready to start. It’s a great chance for me, for the fans and for the club to take a step forward,” he said.

“I think we will experience great things in the next three or four years,” he added.

CR7, who scored 118 goals during his first spell at Manchester United, could make his team debut on Saturday.

