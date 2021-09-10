Cruzeiro: Z Eduardo’s father demands his son’s return to training with the group

the attacker’s father Z Edward questioned the technician Vanderlei Luxembourg about the use of the child in training with the rest of the team. cruise. In response to a post by the coach on social media this Friday, Eduardo Andrade asked how long the player’s physical preparation will take.
“I know you have your preferences with players who will take the field, this business of using one, using another, this is all part of the football context. I understand this very well, but the coach has to make decisions and, just Sometimes, not the one that everyone likes,” he explained.
Z Eduardo is doing physical preparation work and has not yet been called to work with the rest of the professional group by the technical committee.
heart problem
In 2020, the forward stood out with the shirts of Villa Nova, in the Minas Gerais Championship, and of Amrica-RN, in Copa do Brasil and Serie D. He scored nine goals in 11 games for these clubs.
With good numbers, Cruzeiro integrated the athlete into the group, but Z Eduardo didn’t get space and was only used for 15 minutes of the 0-0 draw against Oeste, away from home, for the 15th round of Series B in 2020.