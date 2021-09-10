CSN agrees to buy Holcim in a deal valued at US$1 billion and will become 3rd largest among cement companies

RIO – CSN agreed to purchase 100% of Holcim in a deal valued at US$ 1.025 billion, the company said in a statement to the market this Friday morning. With the acquisition, the company climbs some steps in the ranking of cement companies in the country.

Holcim is the third-largest cement producer, behind Votorantim and Intercement (formerly Camargo Corrêa), although it only has a 10% market share, according to analysts. This place will be occupied by CSN when the agreement is concluded.

With the purchase, CNS Cimento, the steelmaker’s arm for the segment, will add 10.3 million tons of cement to its production capacity, which currently stands at around 6 million tons.

It will be the second acquisition of CSN Cimentos, the steelmaker’s arm for the segment, in less than four months. At the end of June, the company acquired the Elizabeth cement company for more than R$ 1 billion from the Farallon fund.