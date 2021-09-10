Daiana Garbin praises Tiago Leifert after announcing Globo’s departure

After the announcement of Tiago Leifert’s departure from TV Globo at the end of the year after the recording of “The Voice Brasil”, the presenter’s wife, Daiana Garbin, decided to pay tribute to her husband. The journalist insisted that Tiago “is the best presenter in the world” and called him the “communication genius” of a loving and dedicated father and husband. Also, she said she is her husband’s biggest fan.

In an Instagram publication, Daiana told about the period when her husband worked in sports journalism and needed to go early to Globo Esporte’s newsroom.

“At the beginning of the relationship, I didn’t understand why he arrived so early at Globo Esporte’s newsroom, at 6:20 am that kid in a sweatshirt with a hood and a badge on his chest would arrive, but the GE started at 12:50! And then he worked until midnight , I watched all the games, read everything, knew everything. I soon realized that Tiago was very different,” she wrote.

Then she recalled Tiago’s decision to migrate from sports journalism to entertainment. At that time, he would take on the challenge of commanding “Big Brother Brasil”.

After GE came other challenges in entertainment and the biggest of all: the BBB. Again 18, 19 hours of work a day. Nobody was in charge, in fact until today almost nobody knew that he works so hard. My husband is like that. It just doesn’t work when it’s sleeping and during the BBB it only sleeps when the brothers sleep

The journalist said that Tiago’s success is the result of hard work, dedication, study and love, in addition to the love story he has with Rede Globo.

“We have a lot of affection, respect and gratitude for the company. We fell in love in the corridors of TV Globo in São Paulo. (I confess, I walked by the studio door just as the GE finished and ahh… I didn’t want to meet him). I sometimes felt jealous of Ti’s dedication to his work, but I learned that no success comes easy. Tiago is the best presenter in the world because he works a lot,” she said.

She also declared that the “communication genius” everyone knows, but what people don’t know is about the wonderful father that Tiago became with the arrival of his daughter Lua, as well as the excellent husband.

“The genius of communication, James, you know. What you don’t know is the loving, sensitive, respectful, caring and generous father and husband that he is. In the last year, with the arrival of our Moon, even with so much work, Ti She spent many sleepless nights taking care of our daughter so I could rest. I admire you a lot, I love you and I’m your biggest fan,” said Daiana.

She celebrated that she is happy because she and Lua will have 24 hours of her husband’s company. However, half of her is sad that all the fans will miss him on television.