Daniel Alves is out of São Paulo, announces team board – 10/09/2021 – Sports

The full-back and shirt 10 Daniel Alves is no longer a São Paulo player, informed the club’s board on Friday afternoon (10).

“We were told by their representatives that Daniel Alves will not return to São Paulo until there is an adjustment of the financial debt that São Paulo has with the athlete,” said the club’s football director, Carlos Belmonte, in a speech alongside Muricy Ramalho and Rui Costa.

“We made the decision and communicated to coach Hernán Crespo that Daniel Alves will no longer be available,” added the manager.

The right-back arrived at the Morumbi club in August 2019, with a contract valid until the end of 2022. Since then, he has made 95 matches, scored 10 goals and won the title of the 2021 São Paulo Championship.

The shirt 10 was initially cast in the team’s midfield. Then he returned to the side, a position that consecrated him.

The relationship with São Paulo was not good in recent months. The player was criticized for losing games for the team when he accepted the invitation of the Brazilian team to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

Daniel Alves won the gold medal in Japan and attacked the club and fans who criticized him.

“São Paulo failed me a lot, and it was a moment that I had to choose for São Paulo or for defending my country, and I will always represent my country and represent the team by table. People talk because they don’t know my dedication, delivery and I respect São Paulo, since São Paulo often failed me, and I don’t fail São Paulo,” he said to the UOL Esporte website.

Previously, directors of the São Paulo club admitted that the debt in question is more than R$ 10 million, mainly composed of delayed image rights.

The player’s agent, Fransergio Bastos, complains that the team had promised to pay off its debts by July this year, which did not happen and motivated the outburst after the Olympics.

“São Paulo recognizes [a dívida], so much so that in the last week it has already made a proposal seeking precisely the understanding and settlement of this debt. A proposal that was not accepted by the athlete’s representatives, something common, and the negotiation will continue involving the legal and financial department,” stated Belmonte in his speech on Friday.

When he arrived at the club, still in the management of Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva, Leco, the board’s idea was to find partners to help pay the commitments with the player.

The plan, however, backfired. And the main players involved in the negotiation for the athlete’s arrival (in addition to the then president, also Raí and Alexandre Pássaro) left the club after the election of Julio Casares to head the Morumbi association.