Daniel Craig and producers point out mistakes in Quantum of Solace

The star Daniel Craig, and the producers of 007: Quantum of Solace reflected on the mistakes of the 2008 feature film. The lines were shown in the documentary of Apple TV being James bond [via Collider].

Craig said he was “overloaded” in the film, impacted by the 2007 writers strike. “We had a writers strike. We had a script; it wasn’t finished but it was almost done. The movie works. It’s not Casino Royale, and that won’t change… It was like, literally, worrying second album syndrome. Anyway, we couldn’t beat Casino… That’s easy to say. Of course, we wanted to beat Casino Royale, but, you know…”

Producer Barbara Broccoli said they started recording without a script. “This was not a good idea. But [depois] the script has been delivered. We were kind of screwed up, and we all had to go in and try to make the story work, and it wasn’t really working that well. But I look back on the movie, and you know, it’s still a good movie.”

The film “missed Bond’s journey”, added the co-producer Michael G. Wilson. “It wasn’t totally focused on its journey, and sometimes we get too wrapped up in the plot rather than sticking to the story, which is a problem for these types of movies.”

Now, the most famous spy in the world will return to the screens with 007 – No Time To Die. sAccording to the synopsis, James Bond (Craig) has retired from the life of an agent, but his peace is interrupted when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who works at the CIA, asks for his help, which puts Bond on the trail of a new villain armed with dangerous technology.

back to the cast Lea Seydoux like Madeleine, Ralph Fiennes like M, Christoph Waltz like Blofeld and Ben Whishaw as Q. Lashana Lynch also stars in the production. The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

