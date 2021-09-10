Death from Nipah virus raises concern in India – World

A 12-year-old boy died in the state of Kerala, in the South India, on the last Sunday (5), after being infected by the Nipah virus, whose mortality rate is 40% to 75%. The pandemic potential of the disease generated an alert from the World Health Organization (WHO) given the high chances of transmissibility.

The virus can cause respiratory symptoms in infected people, coughing, sore throat and body, fatigue, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), which can progress to seizures and death.

In the case of the Indian patient, who died in a hospital in the city of Kozhikode, the virus initially caused a high fever, but then developed severe brain swelling. The information is from the North American TV CBS.

Authorities in the country have started tracking the disease and have isolated 188 people who could have physical contact with the 12-year-old boy, including family members.

Of his relatives, 20 are considered high-risk. According to the Associated Press news agency, eight people tested have already tested negative for the virus.

Danger

Transmitted by fruit bats, pigs and via human-to-human contact, Nipah has been included in the list of the 10 most dangerous viruses and is among the WHO priorities for the development of vaccines and treatments because of the risk of mutation.

The virus is incubated for a period of 45 days before the appearance of the first symptoms, which increases the risk of the infected person passing it on to other people, even without having a positive diagnosis.