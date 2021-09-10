Deathloop PC Requirements Revealed • Eurogamer.com

Unveiled the PC requirements for Deathloop, the Bethesda game that will be released on PlayStation 5 exclusive on September 14 and will be available the same day for PC.

From what has been revealed, the game is really demanding. To give you an idea, playing at 1080p30fps requires processors like the Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600. Even on the GPUs side, this one requires at least a graphics card with at least 6GB of memory, an Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) ) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB).

For those who want to play in all its glory, say 4K60fps or more, will have to be possessors of an extremely powerful machine. This one here requires an Intel Core i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT accompanied by an Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB).

Not least, it’s worth noting that 1080p30fps requires a minimum of 12GB of system memory, which is plenty for the so-called normal 8GB that is standard in today’s games.

Minimum Requirements for Deathloop PC:

1080P / 30 FPS With Low Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) DirectX: Version 12

RAM: 12 GB

Storage: 30GB of available space (HDD)

Recommended Requirements for Deathloop PC:

1080P / 60 FPS With High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB) DirectX: Version 12

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 30GB of available space (SSD)

4K ULTRA Deathloop PC Requirements:

4K / 60 FPS With Ultra Settings