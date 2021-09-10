Deyverson publishes publication with Corinthians music and apologizes to Palmeiras fans | palm trees

Deyverson generated a curious case on his Instagram profile. The Palmeiras forward reposted images in honor of the goal he scored three years ago in the derby against Corinthians, but in one of them there was a song precisely from the opposing fans (see video above) .

After the repercussion, shirt 16 deleted the post and justified himself to Verdão’s fans.

– Family from Palmeira, I ended up reposting a fan of Palmeiras without seeing the music she had put in the stories. I apologize to everyone – wrote the attacker, before provoking the Corinthians.

– They may try to erase the wink. Unfortunately you will not delete. It was marked on top of you – completed.

Deyverson winks to provoke Roger, from Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

The case happened in Derby won by Palmeiras, on September 9, 2018. After scoring the winning goal, he was substituted 32 minutes into the second half.

On the way out of the field, the forward gave a “wink” looking at the Corinthians reserve bench and triggered a riot. Roger and Fernando Prass squabbled and ended up being restrained by their teammates.

Verdão was Brazilian champion that year, and Deyverson scored the title goal, in the victory over Vasco. After being loaned to Getafe and Alavés last year, the center forward was reinstated at Palmeiras and has 18 games and two goals this season.

