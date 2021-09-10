Did Messi beat Pele? Account ignores 18 goals by the King in the Brazilian team

Last night (9), Argentina beat Bolivia in the South American Qualifiers, and Lionel Messi celebrated yet another record in his career. The shirt 10 reached 79 goals for the national team, two more than Pelé did for Brazil, and became the greatest scorer in the history of football for national teams on the continent. However, the count ignores 18 goals that the King of Football made representing the colors of his country.

In total, Pelé scored 95 goals for the Brazilian team. This count ignores the balls that the King sent to the net in friendlies against clubs or combinations, common in football at the time. According to FIFA criteria, only goals scored in matches between two teams are counted.

The 18 goals that Pelé scored and are not counted according to FIFA criteria were scored against opponents such as Atlético-MG, Bahia, Atlético de Madrid and Inter Milan.

Thus, with 79 goals scored by the Argentine national team, Messi is still 16 of Pelé’s total.

See Pelé’s 18 goals not considered by FIFA

Brazil 7 x 1 Malmö (Sweden) – 2 goals (05/08/1960)

Brazil 2 x 2 Internazionale (Italy) – 2 goals (12/05/1960)

Brazil 5 x 3 Atlético Madrid (Spain) – 3 goals (06/21/1966)

Brazil 4 x 2 AIK (Sweden) – 2 goals (04/07/1966)

Brazil 3 x 1 Malmö (Sweden) – 2 goals (06/07/1966)

Brazil 4 x 0 Bahia – 1 goal (06/07/1969)

Brazil 6 x 1 team from Pernambuco – 1 goal (07/13/69)

Brazil 1 x 2 Atlético-MG – 1 goal (09/03/1969)

Brazil 4 x 1 team from Amazonas – 1 goal (05/04/1970)

Brazil 3 x 0 combined from Guadalajara (Mexico) – 1 goal (06/05/1970)

Brazil 5 x 2 combined by León (Mexico) – 2 goals (17/05/1970)