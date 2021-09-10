Discover the condominium in the USA where Gil do Vigor lives, with a wooded area, swimming pool and close to the university; Photos

At least for the next few years, Gil do Vigor’s address will be California, USA, where he is currently pursuing his postdoctoral studies. The economist is already installed, living his “American dream”. Gil lives in a very large and comfortable condominium in the city of Davis, close to the university he attends.

With a wide entrance, the condominium is made up of houses (upper houses) that are very similar. There, there are people who live alone or others, as is the case of the ex-BBB, who share the residence with other residents. Gil, in fact, not only shares the common spaces in the property where he lives, but also has a roommate, who is German.

Residents have access to common areas, including a large, meandering pool. In addition, the place is very wooded, peaceful and with vegetation around. A jaccuzi is also available for those who live there.

The house where Gil lives is equipped with air conditioning and heating, as well as furniture. The economist also purchased a motorized bicycle, worth $4,000 (about R$21,000), to get around the region. It is kept on the balcony of Gil’s room.

Gil’s condominium entrance Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

To live in the condominium, rental prices range from $545 (about R$2,800) to $1,255 (about R$6,500). Upon seeing the place for the first time, after disembarking in the US, Gil celebrated: “My God, look where I’m going to live. Guys, I’m going to live in a very rich place. Chic, right?”, he joked, in a shared record on the social networks.

Internal area of ​​the condominium Photo: Reproduction -Chaperral Apartments

Gil do Vigor Photo: Reproduction – Internet