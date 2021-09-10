Doing a PhD in economics, Gil do Vigor defaulted on the United States

Gil do Vigor is doing his PhD in the United States (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram @gildovigor

Gil of Vigor he is more and more familiar with life in the United States. The former ‘BBB21’ moved to the country to fulfill his dream and achieve his Phd in economics and, in addition to studying, he has enjoyed a lot of life in California.

He shared some of what he has been doing with fans on social media and was surprised to say that he even left a place without paying the bill. “Every day here is an adventure! I’ve gotten lost, I’ve defaulted by accident, I’ve met amazing people, I’ve had a good fair (I think), I’ve gone out to dinner, went out to clubs, found feijoada, I’ve already entered the wrong room”, he revealed.

Christian and faithful, he did not fail to give thanks for the good he had achieved. “The servant’s fight is real! Anyway, I’m loving living here in ‘regojijo’, creating new experiences every day. However, always with you here in my heart”, he celebrated.

Since leaving the “Big Brother Brasil 21” the doctor in economics took advantage of all the work opportunities that came up and even not earning the program, he managed to change the reality of his family forever. Before traveling, he signed contracts with banks, large companies and even TV Globo.